Tennessee Titans’ winners and losers from Week 10 loss

The Tennessee Titans had a golden opportunity to seize control of the AFC South with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, but instead were embarrassed by their division rival on national television.

Tennessee started off the night strong and took a 17-13 lead into the half; however, it was all downhill from there. The Titans failed to score a single point in the final two quarters and ultimately lost, 34-17.

There isn’t just one side of the ball to blame in this game. The Titans failed to execute in all three phases, and as a result there is plenty of blame to go around for this loss.

Whether it was the offense, defense, special teams or the coaching staff, there were failures at multiple levels and it’s clear something has got to give or else Tennessee could be headed for another 9-7 season at best.

Here’s a look at who is getting the finger pointed at them this week.

Winner: Corey Davis

Davis entered this game with a heavy heart, as his brother Titus passed away from cancer at the age of 27 earlier in the week. However, he was still able to play at a high level, finishing with five catches for 67 yards, leading all Titans pass-catchers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Davis and his family at this difficult time. We can't imagine the range of emotions he was feeling during this game.

Loser: Titans' offense

Ryan Tannehill

It was a tale of two halves for the Titans' offense. After scoring 17 points in the first two quarters, Tennessee's unit was shut out in the second half. Tannehill had yet another lackluster showing and missed a few throws he should have hit, and it didn't help that his pass-catchers dropped multiple balls, also. After totaling 59 passing yards on the first drive of the game, Tannehill had just 88 the rest of the way. The offensive line did enough but wasn't great in protecting Tannehill, as he took some bad hits throughout the course of the game even though he was only sacked once. The only bright spot was the run game, which totaled 157 yards (4.9 yards per carry). Still, that wasn't enough to overcome the rest of the offensive ineptitude we saw on Thursday night. Tannehill and Co. have not been good for four games in a row now, leaving plenty of reasons to be concerned moving forward.

Winner: Derrick Henry

Against one of the best run defenses in the NFL, Henry still managed to break the century mark and ran with a dominant physicality, finishing with 103 yards on 19 carries (5.4 yards per run). Unfortunately, the passing attack was nowhere to be found after the first drive of the game, so he had no help and was the only source of offense in the second half. The Titans have now lost each of the last two games in which Henry has totaled 100 yards or more.

Loser: A.J. Brown

As we already mentioned, Titans pass-catchers had drops in this game, and Brown was responsible for at least two of them. None was bigger than his drop in the first quarter on a deep ball down the sideline that likely would have been taken to the house. After grabbing a 21-yard reception on the first drive of the game, Brown failed to record another catch. In fact, he had more drops than catches.

Loser: Trevor Daniel

One week after we all breathed a sigh of relief that the Titans seemed to have a stable answer for the injury to Brett Kern in Ryan Allen, Tennessee made the puzzling decision to switch punters. Daniel went on to have a disastrous night, as he shanked one punt and then had another blocked. The former attempt eventually led to a Colts touchdown, and the latter was returned for six.

Winner: Ryan Allen

Allen didn't even play in this game but emerges as a winner nonetheless. Tennessee's Week 9 punter will likely get his job back after a disastrous showing from the Week 10 punter.

Loser: Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff

We routinely flame the players on defense when things are bad, but this time we're pointing a finger at the coaching staff for absolutely failing this unit, which was also put in bad situations multiple times thanks to special teams blunders. The Titans' secondary was playing with an obscene cushion against a Colts defense that thrives on short passes, which shows poor preparation on the part of the coaches. To nobody's surprise, Indianapolis took advantage of that, and there was zero adjustment throughout the course of the game. That's on Vrabel and outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen. But wait, there's more... The decision to switch from Allen to Daniel was perhaps the worst decision head coach Mike Vrabel has made all season. It simply made no sense when Allen had so much success last week. Tennessee's special teams might be the team's worst unit, surpassing even the putrid level the defense has played at this season. It's doubtful we'll see special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman get the axe because of Vrabel's sometimes irrational loyalty, but he should. Last but not least, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith showed great creativity in the first half, but then went back to boring play-calling in the second, leading to the Titans getting shut out during the final two quarters. Smith's unwillingness to throw on 2nd-and-10 situations — especially when throwing on early downs worked so well on the first drive of the game — and his refusal to abandon toss plays is infuriating.

Winner: D'Onta Foreman

Foreman didn't do much in this game overall with just 23 total yards on eight touches, but he did find pay dirt for the first time since 2018, which is worth giving him a shoutout for considering it has been a long road back to the NFL for him.

Loser: Rashaan Evans

Our John Lowell was infuriated by Evans, who was not good in this game and has not been good all season. Here's what he had to say:

"Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans got cooked for most of the evening. This coming on the heels of an extremely underwhelming start to the season. Evans has looked lost more often than not, which begs the question: will we see David Long some snaps? Something needs to shake, and Evans needs to step his game up."

Couldn't have said it better myself.

Loser: Stephen Gostkowski

There really isn't much left to be said about Gostkowski, whose Week 10 performance was a microcosm of how his season has gone thus far. The veteran made a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter, but then went on to miss a crucial 44-yard attempt in the fourth that would have kept the Titans in the game. Gostkowski has now missed a league-leading eight field goals this season, and he's the first Titans kicker to do so since Joe Nedney in 2001. The only difference there is that it took Nedney 13 games to accomplish that feat, while it has taken Gostkowski just nine. It might be Giorgio Tavecchio time in Nashville. https://twitter.com/JoshDubowAP/status/1327096540498890753