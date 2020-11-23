Tennessee Titans’ winners and losers from Week 11 win over Ravens

The Tennessee Titans found a way to squeak out a 30-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Titans played a complete game in all three phases, and when they do that, they’re extremely hard to beat.

Tennessee found themselves in a 21-10 hole at one point and clawed their way back due to a spectacular second-half showing from both sides of the ball.

This win was a giant step in the right direction, as the Titans kept pace with the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South and now sit in the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoff picture. By the way, the Titans will meet the Colts in Week 12 in a game that will determine who sits in first place in the division.

With that said, it’s time to take a look at who were some of the days biggest winners and losers of this game.

Winner: Ryan Tannehill

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to show that he is worth every penny that he was given this offseason. Despite shaky pass protection from an injury-riddled offensive line that ultimately led to his lone interception on the day, Tannehill continues to play like a true franchise quarterback for the Titans. The Texas A&M product completed 71 percent of his passes, and threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Tannehill also included 35 yards on the ground and finished with a passer rating of 104.1 and a QBR of 80.6. This was just the bounce-back game Tannehill needed and he has his team at 7-3 and in legitimate contention for the teams’ first division title in 12 years.

Loser: Jamil Douglas

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jamil Douglas only took one snap at center and it was one too many. To be fair, the decision to call ‘King cat’ with a new center was more questionable than anything. Coming in for an injured Ben Jones, Douglas snapped the ball well over Henry’s head and nearly put a damper to what was a great drive. Adding to that, Douglas was passed over for rookie Aaron Brewer, who ultimately got the start at left guard in place of Rodger Saffold. The offense ultimately survived Douglas' blunder, but the Titans won’t always be so lucky.

Story continues

Winner: Derrick Henry

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry continues to show the rest of the NFL that there truly is levels to this. Coming off a 2019 season in which he won the rushing title, Henry continues that dominance in 2020, as he became the first player to eclipse the 1000-yard threshold this season. Henry finished the game with 133 yards on the ground, and his 29-yard touchdown run in overtime was the game-winner. https://twitter.com/titans/status/1330661624735289344 Henry has now rushed for over 100 yards in five games this season, and also has one 200-yard game. The King has 1,079 rushing yards through the teams' first 10 games and looks to be poised for another big back half of the season.

Loser: Ty Sambrailo

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

When the Titans lost Taylor Lewan for the rest of the season with a knee injury, we all knew there would be a sizable drop off on the left side. And while Ty Sambrailo has been solid overall in place of Lewan, he looked to be in over his head in Week 11, as he was routinely getting beat on the left side. There have been several occasions this season where Sambrailo has nearly gotten Tannehill killed because he is left punching air while the defender is making their way towards the quarterback. This got amplified even worse once Rodger Saffold was ruled out for today’s game and couldn't provide help.

Winner: Titans' WR duo

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Early on in the game, it seemed like A.J. Brown was going to be in for another rough day after he dropped what should have been a relatively easy completion by his standards. Brown bounced back in a massive way down the stretch and produced one of the most memorable plays of the season. His refusal to go down on a key third down was something this fanbase won’t soon forget. https://twitter.com/titans/status/1330614702607642635 Brown finished the game with 62 yards and that one clutch touchdown with a little over two minutes remaining. His running mate had an even bigger day from a yardage standpoint. Corey Davis came up big all game and bailed out the Titans on several occasions en route to racking up his third 100-yard game this season. The Western Michigan product finished the day with 113 yards on five catches. Although he may never produce the way you'd expect a fifth overall selection to, Davis is proving to be a valuable asset for this team and deserves a second contract if the price is right.

Loser: Jayon Brown

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This one hurts because this has nothing to do with his play on the field. Jayon Brown has been one of the most consistent pieces on Tennessee’s defense ever since he was drafted. That unfortunately came to a crashing halt when Brown was chipped and suffered a gruesome dislocated and fractured elbow that is expected to end his season. This couldn't have happened at a worse time, as Brown, who is set to be a free agent after this season, had been setting himself up for a nice payday. That number may have taken a dent now that he can't play a complete campaign.

Winner: Titans' defense

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans' defense came into this game missing a lot of key pieces. Without Jadeveon Clowney, Kenny Vaccaro, and Adoree’ Jackson, the Titans found a way to put on one of their best performances of the year. The Ravens offense had their moments but Tennessee’s defense played huge when it mattered most. Amani Hooker had a big interception that gave Tennessee the ball back as Baltimore approached midfield. And, despite not having a sack during regulation, the defense got one when it mattered most. Harold Landry finally got home on Lamar Jackson and essentially put an end to the Ravens’ sole possession in overtime. https://twitter.com/titans/status/1330619717443334144

Winner: Stephen Gostkowski

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Tennessee Titans’ fanbase has rightfully been extremely critical of Stephen Gostkowski all year long. More often than not, he has been the epitome of a coin flip when it comes to kicking field goals. Gostkowski often makes kicks you would expect him to miss, yet misses the ones you thought were locks. Today, he looked like the kicker the Titans hoped he would be when they signed him. Gostkowski drilled all three of his field goals and gave everyone a little more faith in him going forward. Tennessee needs to see this version of Gostkowski on a weekly basis if they are going to continue taking steps in the right direction.

Winner: Trevor Daniel

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The spotlight was shining bright on punter Trevor Daniel after his shanked punt in Week 10 helped blow up the game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, Daniel rose to the occasion and avoided making anymore mistakes in Week 11. The Tennessee product's two punts went for an average of 46.5 yards per, with a long of 52. It appears Daniel has secured the starting job for another week, that is if Brett Kern doesn't return from IR.