Tennessee Titans were fighting to take C.J. Stroud before Texans stole him in 2023 NFL Draft | Report

The Tennessee Titans were fighting to make a blockbuster trade for the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, but the Houston Texans outmaneuvered teams in the first round with a wild sequence in Kansas City, according to a since-deleted tweet from ESPN.

The Texans selected Ohio State's C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick, spoiling the Titans' efforts to select their quarterback of the future early in the first round.

In the deleted tweet, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Titans withdrew their trade offer with the Arizona Cardinals, who held the No. 3 pick, after Stroud was selected. One pick later, the Texans traded back up to No. 3 to select Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson in exchange for the No. 12 selection later in the first round.

Russini, who is covering the Titans' draft in Nashville for ESPN, did not immediately clarify the report.

Nonetheless, it was a stunning shakeup early in the draft, sending shockwaves through the AFC South.

The Texans have struggled in the division the past three seasons, finishing last in 2022 and next-to-last in 2020 and 2021. Adding Stroud gives Houston a long-term quarterback option in a division being shaped by young QBs.

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in 2021, carried the Jacksonville Jaguars to the division title last season, and the Colts got their QB of the future by selecting Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall Thursday.

The Titans return 34-year-old Ryan Tannehill next season but reportedly had been targeting quarterbacks in the 2023 draft.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans targeted C.J. Stroud before Texans stole him in NFL draft