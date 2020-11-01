Tennessee Titans’ Week 8 Player of the Game: Corey Davis

It wasn’t a good day for the Tennessee Titans overall, but wide receiver Corey Davis posted one of the best performances of his career in Week 8.

Davis has largely lived in the shadow of second-year receiver A.J. Brown since last season, but finished this game as the team’s top pass-catcher by a country mile during Tennessee’s 31-20 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The wideout recorded eight receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, which marks his best game since Week 4 of the 2018 season. His yardage output was the second-most in any game of his career.

Here’s a look at Davis’ toe-tap touchdown grab that came in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ losing effort on Sunday:





Aside from Davis, there really wasn’t much else to talk about as far as the Titans’ passing attack was concerned. Tight end Anthony Firkser’s 36 yards was the second-most on the team on Sunday.

Davis is putting together a solid season through five games played, with 369 receiving yards, which is more than half of what he had in all of 2019, and three touchdowns, which is already more than he had last season and one shy of his career-high (four in 2018).

The Titans will look to rebound after two consecutive losses when they host the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

Related