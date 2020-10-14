Tennessee Titans’ Week 5 Player of the Game: Malcolm Butler

The Tennessee Titans have pulled off another miraculous victory in Nashville, beating the Buffalo Bills by a final score of 42-16.

What is normally an absolute grind of a matchup was by far more explosive than the previous two matchups. With their backs against the wall after a COVID-19 outbreak, the Titans got it done, and they couldn’t have done it without the play of cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Butler shined on defense, jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage, which made free releases a nightmare. Sure, he gave up a few catches to Bills wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, but that was to be expected.

Most importantly, Butler tallied two interceptions and netted a combined 97 return yards that led to two Titans touchdowns, ultimately proving to be the difference in this ball game.

On a night in which the Titans were counted out, Butler, who has been counted out himself plenty of times, was a spark plug in a depleted secondary that was without Adoree’ Jackson and Kristian Fulton.

Butler finished the night with seven combined tackles, including one for loss, two interceptions, and two passes defended.

Honorable mention: Ryan Tannehill was also sensational in this game. He was sharp, completing 21-of-28 passes for 195 yards, while also adding four carries for 42 yards and four total touchdowns.

