Tennessee Titans’ Week 18 Player of the Game: Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill played a huge role in the team’s Week 18 win over the Houston Texans, which helped the Titans secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Tannehill was particularly sharp in the first half, as he completed 18-of-25 passes for 198 yards and three scores, one of which was aided by a Texans pass interference late in the first half. The impressive showing staked the Titans to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Tannehill’s biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter with the Titans clinging to a 21-18 advantage.
The Titans quarterback looked like he would be sacked on third down, but showed immense toughness to escape it, and then found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the field for 36 yards.
Tennessee would go on to score a touchdown five plays later to make it a 28-18 game, which proved to be huge as the Texans would score one more time to make it 28-25.
Houdini 🕴🏻
📺: Watch #TENvsHOU on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/JAulJ1fbfZ
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 9, 2022
In all, Tannehill completed 23-of-32 passes for 287 yards, four touchdowns, and a passer rating of 138.9. He connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Anthony Firkser for scores.
Thanks to Tannehill’s performance, the Titans get a first-round bye and will await their future opponent in the divisional round.
