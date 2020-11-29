Tennessee Titans’ Week 12 Player of the Game: Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans rode star running back Derrick Henry to a 45-26 Week 12 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, giving them sole possession of first place.

With the Colts missing a pair of starters on the defensive line in DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry, as well as linebacker Bobby Okereke, the game plan coming into this contest was simple: feed The King.

And the Titans did just that, as Henry saw 27 carries in total and finished with 178 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two catches for seven yards.

Much of Henry’s damage came in the first half, as he dominated the Colts for 140 yards and all three of his scores in the first two quarters. His explosion in the first half helped stake the Titans to a commanding 35-14 lead that proved to be insurmountable.

Henry reached a personal milestone on a 31-yard run in the second quarter, his longest of the day. The former Heisman Trophy winner has now surpassed 5,000 rushing yards for his career.

Here’s a look at that highlight, as well as each of Henry’s three scores:

The King can catch 👐🏽 📺: Watch #TENvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/yVbKgOs7Uz — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 29, 2020

El Tractorcito on the goal line 🚜 📺: Watch #TENvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/ZZESUT6bhK — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 29, 2020

That's 5,000 career rushing yards for @KingHenry_2… And he ain't done yet. 👑 📺: Watch #TENvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/eoCeX9DfUj — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 29, 2020

The boys are BLOCKING! 💪🏽 📺: Watch #TENvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/wdHkK93SM0 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 29, 2020

In all the excitement about Henry’s big day, we can’t forget about the big boys upfront. Without their exceptional blocking, Henry doesn’t have the kind of day he had on Sunday. Hats off to those guys.

Story continues

Henry held a slim, 10-yard lead over Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook for the league lead in rushing yards, but has now created some space. Henry is up to 1,257 yards on the season, while Cook has 1,130.

List