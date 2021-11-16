Tennessee Titans waive OL Bobby Hart, DL Amani Bledsoe

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of roster moves on Monday, waiving offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe.

Hart played in three games for the Titans after signing with them in October. He started in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams after left tackle Taylor Lewan was active but didn’t play. Hart struggled, though, posting a PFF grade of 25.5 and 39.6 in pass protection and run-blocking, respectively.

Bledsoe, a 2019 undrafted free agent signing of the Titans, appeared in five games for Tennessee this season, totaling one tackle and one pass defensed.

The Titans’ move to waive both likely means the team is confident in the health of both Lewan and defensive lineman Teair Tart, who has missed two of the past three games as well.

Tennessee does have two open spots on its practice squad, so it’s possible the team could bring Hart and Bledsoe back there. The Titans host the Houston Texans in Week 11.

