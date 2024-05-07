Tennessee Titans waive DL Shakel Brown

On the same day it was reported that the Tennessee Titans were signing wide receiver Tyler Boyd, the team made another roster move official, with Tennessee announcing it has waived defensive lineman Shakel Brown.

Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans in 2023 but suffered an injury during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears that led to his being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

He was with the team during the early stages of the offseason program this year before being let go. We had Brown in our way-too-early 53-man roster projection, but so much for that.

The Titans made an addition to their defensive line room the day before cutting Brown, with the team re-signing Marlon Davidson, who appeared in five games (three starts) with the Titans in 2023.

That likely prompted the release of Brown, who will now head to waivers, where he hopes to be claimed by another team.

