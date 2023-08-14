Tennessee Titans waive CB Chris Jackson, sign veteran RB Jacques Patrick

The Tennessee Titans continue to make changes to their roster entering the fourth week of training camp.

The Titans announced the signing of running back Jacques Patrick on Monday, a 6-foot-3, 234-pound who's spent time with five NFL teams since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020. To make space for Patrick, the Titans released cornerback Chris Jackson, who the Titans picked in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick has played in two NFL games, both with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He also competed in the XFL in 2023, rushing for 443 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

Jackson played in 24 games with the Titans, starting six. He made 59 tackles with five pass breakups across three seasons, but he was only able to play in one game last season because of an injury.

The Titans' decision to add Patrick comes on the heels of an injury to Titans running back Jonathan Ward in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Neither Ward nor fellow running back Hassan Haskins were at practice for the Titans on Monday.

The decision to waive Jackson comes on the same day the Titans were able to elevate cornerback Josh Thompson from the non-football injury list.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans sign RB Jacques Patrick, waive DB Chris Jackson