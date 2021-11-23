Tennessee Titans waive Adrian Peterson after three games, add Golden Tate to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans waived veteran running back Adrian Peterson and placed wide receiver Marcus Johnson on injured reserve in a flurry of moves announced Tuesday.

A former NFL MVP, the 36-year-old Peterson had been signed to the Titans' practice squad Nov. 2 and was soon added to the active roster in hopes that he could help replace star running back Derrick Henry, who's on injured reserve with a foot injury. But he never found a rhythm in three games with Tennessee, posting just 27 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson appeared to be on the rise for the Titans after a 100-yard receiving game against the Saints in Week 10, but he hurt his hamstring in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Texans and didn't return. As it's his second time on injured reserve this year – he started the regular season on IR – his season ends with nine catches and 160 yards in seven games.

Added to the Titans' practice squad at the end of last season, Johnson had starred in training camp for Tennessee and was seen as team's top receivers behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. He'll now join Jones on IR.

The Titans also added veteran receiver Golden Tate to their practice squad.

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) runs the ball again the Texans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Adrian Peterson waived by Tennessee Titans after 3 games