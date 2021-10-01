Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets: 5 questions with Broncos Wire

The Jets return to MetLife Stadium this weekend in desperate search of their first win. A banged-up Titans team will stand in their way.

Tennessee, off to a 2-1 start, is dealing with some major injuries on offense, but Gang Green is still the underdog in this matchup. To get an inside look at the Titans and what could be in store for Gang Green on Sunday, we asked Mike Moraitis, the managing editor at Titans Wire, a handful of questions.

What is the Titans’ plan at WR with A.J. Brown & Julio Jones hurt?

Chances are they’re going to sit both even if they’re healthy enough to play, with the belief they can win this game without them. Of course, they haven’t and wouldn’t say that publicly, but that’s the general feeling in Nashville. If that ends up being the case, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would serve as the No. 1 receiver after shining in Week 3, and Josh Reynolds would line up opposite him. Chester Rogers will continue to work out of the slot, and tight end Anthony Firkser will likely be heavily involved, both in-line and out of the slot. And, last but not least, a heavy dose of Derrick Henry is certainly on tap.

How can the Jets defense slow Henry down?

It’s vital that teams get to Henry right at the line. He’s kind of a slow starter and doesn’t really start generating a ton of power until he’s past that point. Once he gets his legs really churning at or near the second level, it’s over and, at worst, he’s going to fall forward for positive yardage.

Were you surprised to see Corey Davis say TEN wasn’t interested in re-signing him?

Not at all. Davis simply never lived up to the expectations of a top-five pick and often disappeared in some of the Titans’ bigger games. Tennessee was never going to pay any semblance of big money for him, especially after the emergence of Brown.

How has Ryan Tannehill fared in his first few games without Arthur Smith?

He continues to play well for the most part. He does have an uncharacteristic amount of turnovers (3 picks, 3 fumbles), but not all of those are his fault. He’s had a few passes bounce off receivers’ hands into the waiting arms of defenders, and the fumbles were mostly a result of poor protection that saw Tannehill get rocked and cough up the football. Once the Titans get straightened out fundamentally, I don’t think there will be any drop-off from Smith to new offensive coordinator Todd Downing. I have always said that Tannehill (and Henry) made Smith more than Smith made him, and the numbers before and after Tannehill took over back that up.

What can the Jets do to quiet Harold Landry?

Great question because nobody has been able to do it thus far. While the sacks haven’t come, Landry is getting consistent pressure and has looked dominant overall. The best part is that he’s beating offensive linemen (he had 12 of Tennessee’s 26 pressures last week) with multiple moves, as opposed to just trying to use his speed rush on every down like he has done in years past. The Jets are going to have to send extra help upfront to block Landry or else this could be the game he finally breaks through with multiple sacks.

