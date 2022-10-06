Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders injury report: Thursday

Sunday’s Week 5 game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders is drawing closer by the second.

On Wednesday, we got the first injury reports of the week, and there were a few notable names that stood out.

The Titans have several key contributors who popped up on the initial list with either a “limited participation” or “did not practice” designation. However, expect some of those names to start transitioning to “full participation” designations as the week goes on.

For the defense, the most noteworthy names to keep an eye on throughout the week are outside linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and Ola Adeniyi (neck), safety Amani Hooker (concussion), and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow).

Also, as we mentioned yesterday, linebacker Monty Rice (knee) has been designated to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, opening his 21-day window to be activated.

#Titans DC Shane Bowen: @RiceMonty was out there on Wednesday, and he looked good. Will practice again today (while he remains on PUP) — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 6, 2022

Rice won’t be listed on the injury report until he’s activated, though.

As for the offense, rookie wide receivers Treylon Burks (toe) and Kyle Philips (shoulder) are seemingly on the opposite end of the spectrum.

After being severely hampered by injury the last few weeks, Philips hasn’t appeared on the injury report thus far.

#Titans WR @kylephilips17 said on Thursday he’s feeling good and is ready for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SSaS8kPtsz — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 6, 2022

Burks, on the other hand, is highly unlikely to see any playing time after an ugly-looking injury resulted in a turf toe diagnosis. With the bye looming near, it’s hard to see Tennessee trotting out Burks on Sunday.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at Thursday’s official injury report for both teams:

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck DNP DNP WR Treylon Burks Toe DNP DNP LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP OLB Bud Dupree Hip DNP DNP LB Joe Jones Knee DNP DNP FB Tory Carter Neck LP LP S Amani Hooker Concussion LP DNP DB Ugo Amadi Ankle FP FP RG Nate Davis Knee — DNP CB Caleb Farley Knee — LP C Ben Jones Back — LP

Commanders' injury report

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player Team Wed. Thu. S Percy Butler Quad DNP DNP OT Sam Cosmi Finger DNP DNP WR Jahan Dotson Hamstring DNP DNP LB Milo Eifler Hamstring DNP DNP WR Curtis Samuel Illness DNP DNP OT Charles Leno Shoulder LP LP LB David Mayo Hamstring LP LP CB William Jackson Back FP FP DT Daniel Wise Ankle FP FP

