Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders injury report: Thursday

Shaun Calderon
Sunday’s Week 5 game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders is drawing closer by the second.

On Wednesday, we got the first injury reports of the week, and there were a few notable names that stood out.

The Titans have several key contributors who popped up on the initial list with either a “limited participation” or “did not practice” designation. However, expect some of those names to start transitioning to “full participation” designations as the week goes on.

For the defense, the most noteworthy names to keep an eye on throughout the week are outside linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and Ola Adeniyi (neck), safety Amani Hooker (concussion), and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow).

Also, as we mentioned yesterday, linebacker Monty Rice (knee) has been designated to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, opening his 21-day window to be activated.

Rice won’t be listed on the injury report until he’s activated, though.

As for the offense, rookie wide receivers Treylon Burks (toe) and Kyle Philips (shoulder) are seemingly on the opposite end of the spectrum.

After being severely hampered by injury the last few weeks, Philips hasn’t appeared on the injury report thus far.

Burks, on the other hand, is highly unlikely to see any playing time after an ugly-looking injury resulted in a turf toe diagnosis. With the bye looming near, it’s hard to see Tennessee trotting out Burks on Sunday.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at Thursday’s official injury report for both teams:

Titans' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

DNP

DNP

WR Treylon Burks

Toe

DNP

DNP

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

DNP

DNP

LB Joe Jones

Knee

DNP

DNP

FB Tory Carter

Neck

LP

LP

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

LP

DNP

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

FP

FP

RG Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

CB Caleb Farley

Knee

LP

C Ben Jones

Back

LP

 

Commanders' injury report

Player

Team

Wed.

Thu.

S Percy Butler

Quad

DNP

DNP

OT Sam Cosmi

Finger

DNP

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LB Milo Eifler

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR Curtis Samuel

Illness

DNP

DNP

OT Charles Leno

Shoulder

LP

LP

LB David Mayo

Hamstring

LP

LP

CB William Jackson

Back

FP

FP

DT Daniel Wise

Ankle

FP

FP

 

