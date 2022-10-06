Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders injury report: Thursday
Sunday’s Week 5 game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders is drawing closer by the second.
On Wednesday, we got the first injury reports of the week, and there were a few notable names that stood out.
The Titans have several key contributors who popped up on the initial list with either a “limited participation” or “did not practice” designation. However, expect some of those names to start transitioning to “full participation” designations as the week goes on.
For the defense, the most noteworthy names to keep an eye on throughout the week are outside linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and Ola Adeniyi (neck), safety Amani Hooker (concussion), and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow).
Also, as we mentioned yesterday, linebacker Monty Rice (knee) has been designated to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, opening his 21-day window to be activated.
#Titans DC Shane Bowen: @RiceMonty was out there on Wednesday, and he looked good. Will practice again today (while he remains on PUP)
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 6, 2022
Rice won’t be listed on the injury report until he’s activated, though.
As for the offense, rookie wide receivers Treylon Burks (toe) and Kyle Philips (shoulder) are seemingly on the opposite end of the spectrum.
After being severely hampered by injury the last few weeks, Philips hasn’t appeared on the injury report thus far.
#Titans WR @kylephilips17 said on Thursday he’s feeling good and is ready for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SSaS8kPtsz
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 6, 2022
Burks, on the other hand, is highly unlikely to see any playing time after an ugly-looking injury resulted in a turf toe diagnosis. With the bye looming near, it’s hard to see Tennessee trotting out Burks on Sunday.
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at Thursday’s official injury report for both teams:
Titans' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
DNP
DNP
WR Treylon Burks
Toe
DNP
DNP
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
DNP
DNP
LB Joe Jones
Knee
DNP
DNP
FB Tory Carter
Neck
LP
LP
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
LP
DNP
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
FP
FP
RG Nate Davis
Knee
—
DNP
CB Caleb Farley
Knee
—
LP
C Ben Jones
Back
—
LP
Commanders' injury report
Player
Team
Wed.
Thu.
S Percy Butler
Quad
DNP
DNP
OT Sam Cosmi
Finger
DNP
DNP
WR Jahan Dotson
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB Milo Eifler
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Curtis Samuel
Illness
DNP
DNP
OT Charles Leno
Shoulder
LP
LP
LB David Mayo
Hamstring
LP
LP
CB William Jackson
Back
FP
FP
DT Daniel Wise
Ankle
FP
FP
