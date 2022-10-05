Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of the Week 5 contest at FedEx Field on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Titans got some good news with linebacker Monty Rice being designated to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, opening his 21-day window to be activated.

Rice isn’t guaranteed to play this week, though, as the Titans will have three weeks to activate him or else he’ll be forced to miss the rest of the season.

Some key names we’re keeping an eye on this week are outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi, linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker, and wide receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, all of whom either didn’t play, exited early or were limited due to injury in Week 4.

Now, a look at the injury reports.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Commanders' injury report

