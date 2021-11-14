Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints inactives for Week 10

The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have released their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 10 contest at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players, including wide receiver Julio Jones, safety Dane Cruikshank, linebacker David Long and cornerback Greg Mabin. Cruikshank and Jones have since been placed on IR, which is why they aren’t listed on the Titans’ inactives list.

The two players listed as questionable, linebacker Rashaan Evans and defensive lineman Teair Tart, are both inactive.

The Titans will officially be getting back their No.1 cornerback, as Kristian Fulton is active for the first time since Week 5. Also, 2021 fourth-round pick and wide receiver, Dez Fitzpatrick, will be active for the first time in his young career.

Now, a full look at the inactives for both teams ahead of kickoff, which is set for noon CT:

Titans’ inactives

CB Greg Mabin

LB David Long Jr.

LB Rashaan Evans

T Bobby Hart

OL Dillon Radunz

DT Teair Tart

Saints’ inactives

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

TE Nick Vannett

LB Andrew Dowell

DE Jalyn Holmes

RB Alvin Kamara

LT Terron Armstead

