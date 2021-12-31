Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins final Week 17 injury report
The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
In what has been a historic year for injuries, it’s stunning to see not a single Titans players has been ruled out ahead of Sunday.
After creating some concern with a did not practice on Thursday, wide receiver A.J. Brown was back on the practice field on Friday and was a full participant, leaving him good to go.
Tennessee has two players listed as questionable in Larrell Murchison, who was downgraded from a full practice on Wednesday and Thursday to a did not practice on Friday, and outside linebacker Derick Roberson, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday and did not practice.
Now, let’s take a look at the full injury report for both teams ahead of Sunday.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' final injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
OL Corey Levin
Illness
DNP
DNP
FP
—
OL Aaron Brewer
Toe
LP
LP
FP
—
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
—
OLB Harold Landry
Hamstring
LP
FP
FP
—
LT Taylor Lewan
Back
FP
FP
FP
—
LB David Long
Hamstring
FP
FP
FP
—
DL Larrell Murchison
Knee
FP
FP
DNP
Questionable
WR A.J. Brown
Calf
—
DNP
FP
—
OLB Derick Roberson
Illness
—
—
DNP
Questionable
Dolphins' final injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
OL Jesse Davis
Knee
FP
FP
FP
—
RB Phillip Lindsay
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
—
TE Adam Shaheen
Knee
FP
FP
FP
—
