Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins final Week 17 injury report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

In what has been a historic year for injuries, it’s stunning to see not a single Titans players has been ruled out ahead of Sunday.

After creating some concern with a did not practice on Thursday, wide receiver A.J. Brown was back on the practice field on Friday and was a full participant, leaving him good to go.

Tennessee has two players listed as questionable in Larrell Murchison, who was downgraded from a full practice on Wednesday and Thursday to a did not practice on Friday, and outside linebacker Derick Roberson, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday and did not practice.

Now, let’s take a look at the full injury report for both teams ahead of Sunday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Syndication: The Tennessean

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

OL Corey Levin

Illness

DNP

DNP

FP

OL Aaron Brewer

Toe

LP

LP

FP

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

OLB Harold Landry

Hamstring

LP

FP

FP

LT Taylor Lewan

Back

FP

FP

FP

LB David Long

Hamstring

FP

FP

FP

DL Larrell Murchison

Knee

FP

FP

DNP

Questionable

WR A.J. Brown

Calf

DNP

FP

OLB Derick Roberson

Illness

DNP

Questionable

Dolphins' final injury report

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

OL Jesse Davis

Knee

FP

FP

FP

RB Phillip Lindsay

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

TE Adam Shaheen

Knee

FP

FP

FP

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Week 17 predictions: How do experts predict Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans?

    NFL experts and reporters make their picks for Sunday's game between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

  • Healing Titans declare nobody out before game vs. Dolphins

    The Tennessee Titans are showing serious signs of healing up after using an NFL-high 88 players this season. “Is that the first time?” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of not declaring any player out. Tennessee (10-5) will have left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Rodger Saffold back after short stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and them missing last week's win over the 49ers.

  • Jaguars add Shaquil Griffin to COVID reserve

    The COVID outbreak that has depleted the Jaguars’ roster this week now includes cornerback Shaquil Griffin. The Jaguars announced that Griffin has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. His addition to the list leaves the team with 18 players on the list heading into Sunday’s game against the Patriots. One of those players [more]

  • Seahawks activate L.J. Collier from COVID-19 reserve list

    The Seahawks activated defensive end L.J. Collier from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced. Collier went on the list on Monday. The Seahawks have only two players left on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Bless Austin, who missed last week’s game after going on the list Saturday, and offensive guard Damien Lewis, who was [more]

  • Chargers put Jared Cook on COVID-19 reserve

    Chargers tight end Jared Cook is set to miss Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Cook is going on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday. The Chargers now have 10 active roster players on their COVID reserve list, but some could come off before they take on the Broncos at home on Sunday. The Broncos are also [more]

  • Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 17's top quarterback plays. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Five 49ers to watch vs. Texans in Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

    Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has not practiced this week, leaving Trey Lance as the man on the spot Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

  • Dolphins-Titans predictions say Miami's winning streak ends in Nashville

    Defenses should dominate when Dolphins and Titans meet with playoff berths on the line.

  • NFL asks all home teams to honor John Madden with moment of silence before Week 17 games

    Commissioner Roger Goodell wants all teams to honor Madden's legacy before Week 17.

  • Tom Brady says he'll get fined by the NFL if he throws another Microsoft Surface tablet

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked on a podcast that him chucking the tablet "was pretty good marketing for the Surface."

  • Buccaneers vs. Jets Week 17 injury report: Jamison Crowder doubtful

    Jets WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a calf injury for New York's game against the Bucs.

  • Pete Carroll: John Madden wanted to take the head out of football

    Many are learning new things about John Madden in the days following his passing. One of the most significant lessons flows from his staunch advocacy for player safety, especially in the years after his retirement from broadcasting. We explained it on Wednesday, looking at the various efforts he advanced and beliefs he held. Later in [more]

  • Justin Jefferson hasn’t talked to Mike Zimmer since his postgame comments

    Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has not talked to coach Mike Zimmer since he sounded off after Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams. But Jefferson saw the clip of Zimmer characterizing Jefferson’s comments as “frustration.” Jefferson agreed, but he didn’t back down from his assertion that the Vikings lacked energy. “Nah,” Jefferson said when asked if [more]

  • Clemson linebacker James Skalski's career comes to early end in Cheez-It Bowl

    Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.

  • Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

    The Colts reached out to Philip Rivers, who was on Christmas vacation with his family.

  • Sean Mannion To Start For Minnesota vs Green Bay

    With Minnesota's playoff hopes on the line, former Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion is getting a chance to start under center. With starting QB Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19/Reserve List, head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Friday afternoon that the former OSU signal-caller would be in line to start against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening. "Sean (Mannion) is a really good football player and we're expecting him to play well for us," Zimmer said.

  • Why Dan Quinn declined to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars

    The Jacksonville Jaguars began the interview process for their next head coach this week extending offers to meet with the Jags' top brass to many current coordinators and former head coaches. One name that declined to pursue the role further was Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm dive into this rare spurning of an open HC role, why Quinn is content in Dallas, and why many seasoned coaches may not be keen to take on this rebuilding role with Jacksonville, even with Trevor Lawrence at QB. Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • On the future of Aaron Rodgers, the ball is likely in Green Bay’s court

    On Wednesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he’ll make an early decision regarding whether he’ll retire. The decision that precedes his decision likely will have a major influence on the eventual decision. Rodgers has made his feelings clear. He has made his value even more clear. He’s making $33.5 million per year. [more]

  • Trent Brown gives candid take on his taunting penalty in Patriots' loss to Bills

    Trent Brown was not pleased with some of the officiating in the New England Patriots' 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend, and he made that very clear Friday afternoon.

  • Revisiting our worst NFL predictions of 2021: What went wrong?

    As we close the book on 2021, we looked back on our preseason NFL predictions to figure out what we got right ... and what we got very, very wrong.