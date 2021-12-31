Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins final Week 17 injury report

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

In what has been a historic year for injuries, it’s stunning to see not a single Titans players has been ruled out ahead of Sunday.

After creating some concern with a did not practice on Thursday, wide receiver A.J. Brown was back on the practice field on Friday and was a full participant, leaving him good to go.

Tennessee has two players listed as questionable in Larrell Murchison, who was downgraded from a full practice on Wednesday and Thursday to a did not practice on Friday, and outside linebacker Derick Roberson, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday and did not practice.

Now, let’s take a look at the full injury report for both teams ahead of Sunday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' final injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status OL Corey Levin Illness DNP DNP FP — OL Aaron Brewer Toe LP LP FP — CB Jackrabbit Jenkins Ankle LP LP FP — OLB Harold Landry Hamstring LP FP FP — LT Taylor Lewan Back FP FP FP — LB David Long Hamstring FP FP FP — DL Larrell Murchison Knee FP FP DNP Questionable WR A.J. Brown Calf — DNP FP — OLB Derick Roberson Illness — — DNP Questionable

Dolphins' final injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status OL Jesse Davis Knee FP FP FP — RB Phillip Lindsay Ankle FP FP FP — TE Adam Shaheen Knee FP FP FP —

