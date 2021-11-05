Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams final injury report for Week 9

The Tennessee Titans have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and with it comes a slew of troubling to bad news.

The Titans have ruled out four players ahead of the contest, including right guard Nate Davis and linebacker Rashaan Evans. Greg Mabin is also ruled out and has since been placed on Injured Reserve.

This is the first game Davis has missed since his rookie campaign after playing every single snap in 2020, and this is Evans’ second-straight absence.

Tennessee also has five players listed as questionable. Among them are left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver A.J. Brown, and linebacker Monty Rice, who is in line to replace Evans if he suits up.

Now, a look at the full final injury report for the Titans.

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable: LT Taylor Lewan (knee), WR A.J. Brown (knee), FB Tory Carter (shoulder), OT Kendall Lamm (back), LB Monty Rice (knee)

Doubtful: N/A

Out: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RG Nate Davis (concussion), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Greg Mabin (ankle, IR)

Rams' injury report

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

