Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 9 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 9 contest at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Titans only held a walk-through, but on top of seeing the practice debut of running back Adrian Peterson, the Titans welcomed back wide receiver Julio Jones, who sat out the Week 8 contest with a hamstring injury.
This is a great sign for Jones’ availability against the Rams. He’ll be needed now more than ever after running back Derrick Henry was lost for a significant amount of time due to injury.
Also returning to practice was defensive lineman Teair Tart and backup tackle Kendall Lamm.
Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Rashaan Evans and right guard Nate Davis did not practice.
Now, a look at the injury report for both teams on the Wednesday before their Sunday night matchup in Los Angeles.
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Wed.
FB Khari Blasingame
Knee
DNP
G Nate Davis
Concussion
DNP
LB Rashaan Evans
Ankle
DNP
CB Chris Jackson
Foot
DNP
CB Greg Mabin
Ankle
DNP
DL Jeffery Simmons
Ankle
DNP
FB Tory Carter
Shoulder
LP
OLB Bud Dupree
Knee
LP
WR Julio Jones
Hamstring
LP
T Kendall Lamm
Back
LP
DL Teair Tart
Groin
LP
S Dane Cruikshank
Concussion
FP
Rams' injury report
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Rams have yet to release their Wednesday injury report, but head coach Sean McVay did say quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Robert Woods wouldn’t practice.
Sean McVay says Robert Woods (foot) and Matthew Stafford (back) will not participate in practice today but this shouldn't change plans for Sunday. @nflnetwork
— Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 3, 2021
Sean McVay says that OLB Von Miller will rest today and will do some work off to the side with the training staff to where his ankle is at.
— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 3, 2021
We’ll update this page when Los Angeles’ full injury report is released.
