Breaking News:

Legendary Giants catcher Buster Posey reportedly plans to retire

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 9 injury report: Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 9 contest at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans only held a walk-through, but on top of seeing the practice debut of running back Adrian Peterson, the Titans welcomed back wide receiver Julio Jones, who sat out the Week 8 contest with a hamstring injury.

This is a great sign for Jones’ availability against the Rams. He’ll be needed now more than ever after running back Derrick Henry was lost for a significant amount of time due to injury.

Also returning to practice was defensive lineman Teair Tart and backup tackle Kendall Lamm.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Rashaan Evans and right guard Nate Davis did not practice.

Now, a look at the injury report for both teams on the Wednesday before their Sunday night matchup in Los Angeles.

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wed.

FB Khari Blasingame

Knee

DNP

G Nate Davis

Concussion

DNP

LB Rashaan Evans

Ankle

DNP

CB Chris Jackson

Foot

DNP

CB Greg Mabin

Ankle

DNP

DL Jeffery Simmons

Ankle

DNP

FB Tory Carter

Shoulder

LP

OLB Bud Dupree

Knee

LP

WR Julio Jones

Hamstring

LP

T Kendall Lamm

Back

LP

DL Teair Tart

Groin

LP

S Dane Cruikshank

Concussion

FP

Rams' injury report

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have yet to release their Wednesday injury report, but head coach Sean McVay did say quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Robert Woods wouldn’t practice.

We’ll update this page when Los Angeles’ full injury report is released.

1

1

Recommended Stories