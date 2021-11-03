Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 9 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 9 contest at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans only held a walk-through, but on top of seeing the practice debut of running back Adrian Peterson, the Titans welcomed back wide receiver Julio Jones, who sat out the Week 8 contest with a hamstring injury.

This is a great sign for Jones’ availability against the Rams. He’ll be needed now more than ever after running back Derrick Henry was lost for a significant amount of time due to injury.

Also returning to practice was defensive lineman Teair Tart and backup tackle Kendall Lamm.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Rashaan Evans and right guard Nate Davis did not practice.

Now, a look at the injury report for both teams on the Wednesday before their Sunday night matchup in Los Angeles.

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. FB Khari Blasingame Knee DNP G Nate Davis Concussion DNP LB Rashaan Evans Ankle DNP CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP CB Greg Mabin Ankle DNP DL Jeffery Simmons Ankle DNP FB Tory Carter Shoulder LP OLB Bud Dupree Knee LP WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP T Kendall Lamm Back LP DL Teair Tart Groin LP S Dane Cruikshank Concussion FP

Rams' injury report

The Rams have yet to release their Wednesday injury report, but head coach Sean McVay did say quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Robert Woods wouldn’t practice.

Sean McVay says Robert Woods (foot) and Matthew Stafford (back) will not participate in practice today but this shouldn't change plans for Sunday. @nflnetwork — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 3, 2021

Sean McVay says that OLB Von Miller will rest today and will do some work off to the side with the training staff to where his ankle is at. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 3, 2021

We’ll update this page when Los Angeles’ full injury report is released.

