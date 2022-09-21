Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their upcoming matchup in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Earlier in the day, the Titans announced a total of four moves, including the placements of cornerback Chris Jackson and running back Trenton Cannon on injured reserve.

Cannon is dealing with a knee injury that will reportedly knock him out for the rest of the 2022 campaign. It isn’t clear what Jackson is dealing with.

In addition to those moves, Tennessee also added a pair of defensive backs to their roster in Andrew Adams and Terrance Mitchell. Adams was signed off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, while Mitchell was signed off the New England Patriots.

Here’s a look at the injury reports for both the Titans and Raiders from Wednesday.

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders' injury report

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#Raiders were missing 5 starters at practice today: – C Andre James (concussion)

– WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion)

– DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder)

– LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

– S Tre'von Moehrig (hip) Have time to get right before they play the Titans, but something to monitor. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire