Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders final Week 3 injury report
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday.
Ahead of the release of the injury report, the Titans ruled out four players, including left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.
The Titans are now desperately thin at outside linebacker, with just Derrek Tuszka and Rashad Weaver on the active roster. We’ll likely see outside linebacker Gerri Green and/or Wyatt Ray get elevated from the practice squad for Sunday.
At left tackle, the Titans will deploy backup Dennis Daley, who has struggled mightily in the action he’s seen this season. This is very bad news for Tennessee with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones coming to town.
Now, a look at the final injury reports for both teams ahead of Week 3.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OL Jamarco Jones
Triceps
DNP
IR
—
—
LT Taylor Lewan
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
DL Denico Autry
NIR
LP
FP
FP
—
WR Treylon Burks
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
—
CB Kristian Fulton
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
RB Dontrell Hilliard
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
LB Joe Jones
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
Doubtful
LB Zach Cunningham
Knee
—
LP
DNP
Questionable
Raiders' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
RB Brandon Bolden
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
Hip
LP
FP
FP
—
DT Neil Farrell
Shoulder
LP
DNP
LP
Questionable
C Andre James
Concussion
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
DE Chandler Jones
NIR-Rest
DNP
FP
—
—
FS Tre’von Moehrig
Hip
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
DT Bilal Nichols
Shoulder
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
LB Denzel Perryman
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Hunter Renfrow
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Josh Jacobs
Illness
—
DNP
DNP
Questionable
FB Jakob Johnson
Hamstring
—
LP
LP
—