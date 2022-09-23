Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders final Week 3 injury report

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday.

Ahead of the release of the injury report, the Titans ruled out four players, including left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.

The Titans are now desperately thin at outside linebacker, with just Derrek Tuszka and Rashad Weaver on the active roster. We’ll likely see outside linebacker Gerri Green and/or Wyatt Ray get elevated from the practice squad for Sunday.

At left tackle, the Titans will deploy backup Dennis Daley, who has struggled mightily in the action he’s seen this season. This is very bad news for Tennessee with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones coming to town.

Now, a look at the final injury reports for both teams ahead of Week 3.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status DB Ugo Amadi Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Bud Dupree Hip DNP DNP DNP Out OL Jamarco Jones Triceps DNP IR — — LT Taylor Lewan Knee DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP DNP DNP Out DL Denico Autry NIR LP FP FP — WR Treylon Burks Ankle LP FP FP — CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring LP LP FP — RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring LP LP FP — LB Joe Jones Hamstring LP LP FP — WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP LP Doubtful LB Zach Cunningham Knee — LP DNP Questionable

Raiders' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status RB Brandon Bolden Hamstring LP LP FP — OT Jermaine Eluemunor Hip LP FP FP — DT Neil Farrell Shoulder LP DNP LP Questionable C Andre James Concussion DNP LP LP Questionable DE Chandler Jones NIR-Rest DNP FP — — FS Tre’von Moehrig Hip DNP DNP LP Questionable DT Bilal Nichols Shoulder DNP LP LP Questionable LB Denzel Perryman Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out WR Hunter Renfrow Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB Josh Jacobs Illness — DNP DNP Questionable FB Jakob Johnson Hamstring — LP LP —

