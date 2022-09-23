Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders final Week 3 injury report

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday.

Ahead of the release of the injury report, the Titans ruled out four players, including left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.

The Titans are now desperately thin at outside linebacker, with just Derrek Tuszka and Rashad Weaver on the active roster. We’ll likely see outside linebacker Gerri Green and/or Wyatt Ray get elevated from the practice squad for Sunday.

At left tackle, the Titans will deploy backup Dennis Daley, who has struggled mightily in the action he’s seen this season. This is very bad news for Tennessee with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones coming to town.

Now, a look at the final injury reports for both teams ahead of Week 3.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OL Jamarco Jones

Triceps

DNP

IR

LT Taylor Lewan

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

DL Denico Autry

NIR

LP

FP

FP

WR Treylon Burks

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

CB Kristian Fulton

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

LB Joe Jones

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

Doubtful

LB Zach Cunningham

Knee

LP

DNP

Questionable

 

Raiders' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

RB Brandon Bolden

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Hip

LP

FP

FP

DT Neil Farrell

Shoulder

LP

DNP

LP

Questionable

C Andre James

Concussion

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

DE Chandler Jones

NIR-Rest

DNP

FP

FS Tre’von Moehrig

Hip

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

DT Bilal Nichols

Shoulder

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

LB Denzel Perryman

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Hunter Renfrow

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Josh Jacobs

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

FB Jakob Johnson

Hamstring

LP

LP

 

