Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 injury report: Thursday

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Titans received more bad news on the injury front on Thursday, as the team placed backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Jones is the 10th player added to the list.

The bad news didn’t stop there, though, as linebacker Zach Cunningham was a new addition to the injury report, and outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi did not practice.

The good news for Tennessee is that defensive lineman Denico Autry and wide receiver Treylon Burks both put in a full practice after being limited on Wednesday. Also, cornerback Kristian Fulton practiced for the second-straight day, albeit once again in a limited fashion.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams from Thursday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Syndication: The Tennessean

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

DNP

DNP

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

DNP

DNP

OL Jamarco Jones

Triceps

DNP

IR

LT Taylor Lewan

Knee

DNP

DNP

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

DNP

DL Denico Autry

NIR

LP

FP

WR Treylon Burks

Ankle

LP

FP

CB Kristian Fulton

Hamstring

LP

LP

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hamstring

LP

LP

LB Joe Jones

Hamstring

LP

LP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

LB Zach Cunningham

Knee

LP

 

Raiders' injury report

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

*We’ll update this page when the Raiders’ latest injury report becomes available.

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

RB Brandon Bolden

Hamstring

LP

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Hip

LP

DE Neil Farrell

Shoulder

LP

C Andre James

Concussion

DNP

DE Chandler Jones

NIR-Rest

DNP

FS Tre’von Moehrig

Hip

DNP

DT Bilal Nichols

Shoulder

DNP

LB Denzel Perryman

Ankle

DNP

WR Hunter Renfrow

Concussion

DNP

 

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

