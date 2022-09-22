Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The Titans received more bad news on the injury front on Thursday, as the team placed backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Jones is the 10th player added to the list.
The bad news didn’t stop there, though, as linebacker Zach Cunningham was a new addition to the injury report, and outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi did not practice.
The good news for Tennessee is that defensive lineman Denico Autry and wide receiver Treylon Burks both put in a full practice after being limited on Wednesday. Also, cornerback Kristian Fulton practiced for the second-straight day, albeit once again in a limited fashion.
Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams from Thursday.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
DNP
DNP
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
DNP
DNP
OL Jamarco Jones
Triceps
DNP
IR
LT Taylor Lewan
Knee
DNP
DNP
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
DNP
DL Denico Autry
NIR
LP
FP
WR Treylon Burks
Ankle
LP
FP
CB Kristian Fulton
Hamstring
LP
LP
RB Dontrell Hilliard
Hamstring
LP
LP
LB Joe Jones
Hamstring
LP
LP
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
LB Zach Cunningham
Knee
—
LP
Raiders' injury report
*We’ll update this page when the Raiders’ latest injury report becomes available.
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
RB Brandon Bolden
Hamstring
LP
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
Hip
LP
DE Neil Farrell
Shoulder
LP
C Andre James
Concussion
DNP
DE Chandler Jones
NIR-Rest
DNP
FS Tre’von Moehrig
Hip
DNP
DT Bilal Nichols
Shoulder
DNP
LB Denzel Perryman
Ankle
DNP
WR Hunter Renfrow
Concussion
DNP