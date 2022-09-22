Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Titans received more bad news on the injury front on Thursday, as the team placed backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Jones is the 10th player added to the list.

The bad news didn’t stop there, though, as linebacker Zach Cunningham was a new addition to the injury report, and outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi did not practice.

The good news for Tennessee is that defensive lineman Denico Autry and wide receiver Treylon Burks both put in a full practice after being limited on Wednesday. Also, cornerback Kristian Fulton practiced for the second-straight day, albeit once again in a limited fashion.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams from Thursday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. DB Ugo Amadi Ankle DNP DNP OLB Bud Dupree Hip DNP DNP OL Jamarco Jones Triceps DNP IR LT Taylor Lewan Knee DNP DNP OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP DNP DL Denico Autry NIR LP FP WR Treylon Burks Ankle LP FP CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring LP LP RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring LP LP LB Joe Jones Hamstring LP LP WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP LB Zach Cunningham Knee — LP

Raiders' injury report

*We’ll update this page when the Raiders’ latest injury report becomes available.

Player Injury Wed. Thu. RB Brandon Bolden Hamstring LP OT Jermaine Eluemunor Hip LP DE Neil Farrell Shoulder LP C Andre James Concussion DNP DE Chandler Jones NIR-Rest DNP FS Tre’von Moehrig Hip DNP DT Bilal Nichols Shoulder DNP LB Denzel Perryman Ankle DNP WR Hunter Renfrow Concussion DNP

