Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders inactives for Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have revealed their inactives for the Week 3 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players in outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi, defensive back Ugo Amadi and left tackle Taylor Lewan, who has since been placed on injured reserve.

The only players carrying designations into Sunday are wide receiver Kyle Philips and linebacker Zach Cunningham. Philips is inactive, while Cunningham will suit up.

Tennessee elevated two players from the practice squad in wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive lineman Jordan Roos. Both are active for Week 3.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for the Titans and Raiders.

Titans' inactives

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kyle Philips

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Ola Adeniyi

DB Andrew Adams

RB Julius Chestnut

DB Ugo Amadi

Raiders' inactives

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

WR Hunter Renfrow

LB Denzel Perryman

S Tre’von Moehrig

C Andre James

RB Brittain Brown

DT Neil Farrell, Jr.

OT Jackson Barton

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire