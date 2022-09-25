Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders inactives for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have revealed their inactives for the Week 3 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players in outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi, defensive back Ugo Amadi and left tackle Taylor Lewan, who has since been placed on injured reserve.
The only players carrying designations into Sunday are wide receiver Kyle Philips and linebacker Zach Cunningham. Philips is inactive, while Cunningham will suit up.
Tennessee elevated two players from the practice squad in wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive lineman Jordan Roos. Both are active for Week 3.
Now, a look at the full list of inactives for the Titans and Raiders.
Titans' inactives
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Kyle Philips
OLB Bud Dupree
OLB Ola Adeniyi
DB Andrew Adams
RB Julius Chestnut
DB Ugo Amadi
Raiders' inactives
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
WR Hunter Renfrow
LB Denzel Perryman
S Tre’von Moehrig
C Andre James
RB Brittain Brown
DT Neil Farrell, Jr.
OT Jackson Barton