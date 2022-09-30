Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts final injury report for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have revealed their final injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced three players have been ruled out ahead of Sunday, including safety Amani Hooker, defensive back Ugo Amadi, and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

The Titans have four players listed as questionable for Sunday, including outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, wide receivers Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister and cornerback Roger McCreary, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday.

The Colts have just one player ruled out in safety Julian Blackmon, and three others are listed as questionable, including defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Now, a look at the full final injury reports for both teams going into Week 4.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

WR Treylon Burks

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Austin Hooper

Neck

DNP

LP

FP

—-

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Kristian Fulton

Knee

LP

FP

LP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

LP

FP

RG Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

FP

WR Cody Hollister

Back

DNP

DNP

Questionable

S Kevin Byard

NIR

DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons

NIR

DNP

C Ben Jones

NIR

DNP

CB Roger McCreary

Back

LP

Questionable

 

Colts' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

CB Stephon Gilmore

Hamstring

DNP

FP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

DNP

FP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Toe

DNP

FP

FP

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

FP

Questionable

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Neck

LP

FP

 

