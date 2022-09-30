Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts final injury report for Week 4
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have revealed their final injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced three players have been ruled out ahead of Sunday, including safety Amani Hooker, defensive back Ugo Amadi, and linebacker Zach Cunningham.
The Titans have four players listed as questionable for Sunday, including outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, wide receivers Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister and cornerback Roger McCreary, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday.
The Colts have just one player ruled out in safety Julian Blackmon, and three others are listed as questionable, including defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and linebacker Shaquille Leonard.
Now, a look at the full final injury reports for both teams going into Week 4.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Treylon Burks
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Austin Hooper
Neck
DNP
LP
FP
—-
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Kristian Fulton
Knee
LP
FP
LP
—
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
LP
FP
—
RG Nate Davis
Knee
—
DNP
FP
—
WR Cody Hollister
Back
—
DNP
DNP
Questionable
S Kevin Byard
NIR
—
—
DNP
—
DT Jeffery Simmons
NIR
—
—
DNP
—
C Ben Jones
NIR
—
—
DNP
—
CB Roger McCreary
Back
—
—
LP
Questionable
Colts' injury report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
CB Stephon Gilmore
Hamstring
DNP
FP
FP
—
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
FP
FP
—
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
DNP
FP
FP
—
RB Jonathan Taylor
Toe
DNP
FP
FP
—
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
Questionable
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
FP
Questionable
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Neck
—
LP
FP
—
