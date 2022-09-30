Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts final injury report for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have revealed their final injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced three players have been ruled out ahead of Sunday, including safety Amani Hooker, defensive back Ugo Amadi, and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

The Titans have four players listed as questionable for Sunday, including outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, wide receivers Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister and cornerback Roger McCreary, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday.

The Colts have just one player ruled out in safety Julian Blackmon, and three others are listed as questionable, including defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Now, a look at the full final injury reports for both teams going into Week 4.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status WR Treylon Burks Illness DNP FP FP — LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out S Amani Hooker Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out TE Austin Hooper Neck DNP LP FP —- OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP LP Questionable DB Ugo Amadi Ankle LP DNP DNP Out CB Kristian Fulton Knee LP FP LP — WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP LP FP — RG Nate Davis Knee — DNP FP — WR Cody Hollister Back — DNP DNP Questionable S Kevin Byard NIR — — DNP — DT Jeffery Simmons NIR — — DNP — C Ben Jones NIR — — DNP — CB Roger McCreary Back — — LP Questionable

Colts' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT DeForest Buckner Elbow DNP DNP DNP Questionable CB Stephon Gilmore Hamstring DNP FP FP — C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP FP — DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP FP FP — RB Jonathan Taylor Toe DNP FP FP — OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP LP FP Questionable LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP FP Questionable DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Neck — LP FP —

