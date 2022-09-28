Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree and wide receiver Kyle Philips.

Dupree suffered a hip injury in Week 2 that knocked him out of the game and forced him to miss Week 3. Philips is still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1 and was ruled out in Week 3.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Colts' injury report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire