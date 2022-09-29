Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their second-to-last injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday in Week 4.

The Titans had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday, one of which included right guard Nate Davis, who is now dealing with a knee injury.

Tennessee saw three players upgrade their participation from the day before, but there were also two players who saw a downgrade in participation.

Player who have missed two straight practices include safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow). Wide receiver Kyle Philips and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi saw no change in their participation and were limited once again.

Now, let’s take a look at the Titans’ full injury report, as well as the Colts’ ahead of this all-important divisional matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. WR Treylon Burks Illness DNP FP LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP S Amani Hooker Concussion DNP DNP TE Austin Hooper Neck DNP LP OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP DB Ugo Amadi Ankle LP DNP CB Kristian Fulton Knee LP FP WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP LP RG Nate Davis Knee — DNP WR Cody Hollister Back — DNP

Colts' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP DT DeForest Buckner Elbow DNP DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Hamstring DNP FP C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP FP RB Jonathan Taylor Toe DNP FP OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP LP LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Neck — LP

