Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their second-to-last injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday in Week 4.

The Titans had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday, one of which included right guard Nate Davis, who is now dealing with a knee injury.

Tennessee saw three players upgrade their participation from the day before, but there were also two players who saw a downgrade in participation.

Player who have missed two straight practices include safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow). Wide receiver Kyle Philips and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi saw no change in their participation and were limited once again.

Now, let’s take a look at the Titans’ full injury report, as well as the Colts’ ahead of this all-important divisional matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

WR Treylon Burks

Illness

DNP

FP

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

DNP

DNP

TE Austin Hooper

Neck

DNP

LP

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

LP

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

LP

DNP

CB Kristian Fulton

Knee

LP

FP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

LP

RG Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

WR Cody Hollister

Back

DNP

 

Colts' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

DNP

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Hamstring

DNP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

DNP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Toe

DNP

FP

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

LP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Neck

LP

 

