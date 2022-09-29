Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their second-to-last injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday in Week 4.
The Titans had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday, one of which included right guard Nate Davis, who is now dealing with a knee injury.
Tennessee saw three players upgrade their participation from the day before, but there were also two players who saw a downgrade in participation.
Player who have missed two straight practices include safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow). Wide receiver Kyle Philips and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi saw no change in their participation and were limited once again.
Now, let’s take a look at the Titans’ full injury report, as well as the Colts’ ahead of this all-important divisional matchup on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
WR Treylon Burks
Illness
DNP
FP
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
DNP
DNP
TE Austin Hooper
Neck
DNP
LP
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
LP
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
LP
DNP
CB Kristian Fulton
Knee
LP
FP
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
LP
RG Nate Davis
Knee
—
DNP
WR Cody Hollister
Back
—
DNP
Colts' injury report
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
DNP
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Hamstring
DNP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
DNP
FP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Toe
DNP
FP
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
LP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Neck
—
LP
