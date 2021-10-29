Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts final injury report for Week 8

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have both released their final injury report ahead of the Week 8 contest at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

After practice, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that wide receiver Julio Jones had both been ruled out and will miss his third game of the season.

Also ruled out for the Titans is running back Darrynton Evans and fullback Khari Blasingame.

Four players are listed as questionable in cornerback Chris Jackson, defensive lineman Teair Tart, tackle Kendall Lamm and linebacker Rashaan Evans, who was a new addition to the injury report on Friday.

The good news is that left tackle Taylor Lewan has been cleared from the concussion protocol and is good to go for Sunday, as is safety Amani Hooker, who was also ruled out last week.

Now, let’s take a look at the injury reports for both teams ahead of this all-important divisional matchup.

Titans' injury report

Syndication: The Tennessean

Questionable: Chris Jackson (foot), DL Teair Tart (groin), OL Kendall Lamm (ankle), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle)

Doubtful: N/A

Out: Julio Jones (hamstring), Khari Blasingame (knee), Darrynton Evans (knee)

Colts' injury report

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable: WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), RT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)

Doubtful: N/A

Out: CB BoPete Keyes

1

1