Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 12 inactives
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their inactives ahead of the Week 12 contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
On Friday, the Titans ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee).
Tennessee has two players listed as questionable, including left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) and center Ben Jones (knee).
The Colts ruled out linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) on Friday and center Ryan Kelly (neck) on Saturday. Defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry, and running back Jonathan Taylor have been ruled out because of COVID-19.
Indianapolis has a grand total of five players listed as questionable, including quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), guard Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee/foot), safety Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder), and linebacker Anthony Walker (ribs).
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the full list of inactives for the Titans and Colts for Sunday’s AFC South showdown.
Titans' inactives
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Adoree' Jackson WR Adam Humphries TE MyCole Pruitt LS Matt Orzech DL Larrell Murchison
Colts' inactives
Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
LB Bobby Okereke C Ryan Kelly DE Ben Banogu QB Jacob Eason WR Dezmon Patmon CB Isaiah Rodgers TE Noah Togiai