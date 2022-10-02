Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts inactives for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their inactives ahead of the Week 4 contest at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out three players, including safety Amani Hooker, linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Ugo Amadi, while listing four others as questionable, including outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, wide receivers Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister and cornerback Roger McCreary.

For the Colts, safety Julian Blackmon was the only player ruled out ahead of Sunday, but three others enter Week 4 as questionable, including defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Find out the status of the aforementioned players with the list of inactives below.

Titans' inactives

S Theo Jackson

DB Ugo Amadi

S Amani Hooker

LB Zach Cunningham

OLB Wyatt Ray

T Le’Raven Clark

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Colts' inactives

Shaquille Leonard and DeForest Buckner are active for #TENvsIND. pic.twitter.com/i8idMoSF3g — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 2, 2022

