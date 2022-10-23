Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 inactives
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their list of inactives ahead of their Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players, including linebacker Zach Cunningham, right guard Nate Davis, fullback Tory Carter and linebacker Joe Jones.
Rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips was the only player listed as questionable but he won’t be suiting up. Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams.
Titans inactives
WR Kyle Philips
DB Ugo Amadi
LB Zach Cunningham
LB Joe Jones
FB Tory Carter
DE Sam Okuayinonu
G Nate Davis
Colts inactives
WR Keke Coutee
DE Kwity Paye
LB Shaquille Leonard
LB JoJo Domann
QB Nick Foles
C Wesley French
DT Eric Johnson II