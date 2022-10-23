Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 inactives

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their list of inactives ahead of their Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players, including linebacker Zach Cunningham, right guard Nate Davis, fullback Tory Carter and linebacker Joe Jones.

Rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips was the only player listed as questionable but he won’t be suiting up. Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams.

Titans inactives

WR Kyle Philips

DB Ugo Amadi

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Joe Jones

FB Tory Carter

DE Sam Okuayinonu

G Nate Davis

Colts inactives

WR Keke Coutee

DE Kwity Paye

LB Shaquille Leonard

LB JoJo Domann

QB Nick Foles

C Wesley French

DT Eric Johnson II

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire