Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts recap: Everything we know

Mike Moraitis
·4 min read

The Tennessee Titans started their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts strong, but a disastrous second half marred by special teams blunders and a stagnant offense led to a 34-17 loss for Tennessee.

Things seemed to be going smoothly in the first half, as the Titans took a 17-13 lead into halftime; however, everything unraveled from there.

After making an impressive goal-line stand and failing to do anything on the ensuing offensive possession, punter Trevor Daniel shanked a punt, setting the Colts up with great field position, and eventually a touchdown.

Daniel then had his next punt blocked, which Indy took to the house — and from there, the rout was on. Tennessee’s offense couldn’t get anything going, and Stephen Gostkowski’s missed field goal all but sealed the deal.

With the loss, the Titans fall to 6-3 on the season, but more importantly the Colts now sit atop the AFC South thanks to the head-to-head record tiebreaker.

Here’s everything we know from this embarrassing loss for Tennessee.

Final score: Colts 34, Titans 17

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

-After taking a 17-13 lead into the half, the Colts outscored the Titans 21-0 in the final two quarters. -Against a team that lives on short passes, the Titans were giving way too much cushion to Colts receivers, especially in short-yardage situations. As a result, Tennessee's pass defense was getting torched all night. -The Titans' special teams was a disaster. Stephen Gostkowski missed one of his two field goals, and Trevor Daniel shanked one punt and had another blocked, leading to a pair of Colts scores. -Nyheim Hines terrorized the Titans all game long and provided the biggest spark for the Colts on offense. He finished with 115 total yards and two touchdowns. -While the Titans' third-down defense good once again, the Colts were able to convert three of their five fourth-down tries, which basically erased Tennessee's third-down success. -The Titans came out firing, as Tannehill had 59 passing yards on the opening drive of the game. After that, Tannehill totaled just 88 the rest of the way. -A.J. Brown had multiple drops in this game, but the biggest came in the first quarter. Tannehill hit him with a beautiful pass deep down the sideline and Brown dropped what would have been a long scoring play. -The Titans had under 300 yards of total offense, while the Colts finished with 430, including 133 on the ground.

It was over when...

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

This game really felt over when Trevor Daniel's punt was blocked, but the Titans were still only trailing 27-17 and had a chance to climb out of the hole. Stephen Gostkowski's miss from 44 yards was a killer, as it erased any chance the Titans had to grab some momentum and come back. The Colts would then take the ball down the field and score for the dagger.

Players of the game

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

-Derrick Henry: 19 carries, 103 yards -Corey Davis: 5 catches, 67 yards -DaQuan Jones: 5 tackles (4 solo, 1 for loss), 1 sack, 1 QB hit

Injuries

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

-Ben Jones left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury but he returned on the next offensive series. -Larrell Murchison suffered a back injury in the first half and was considered questionable to return. -Rodger Saffold went down in the second quarter with an ankle injury after getting rolled up on. He was able to return in the second half, but left the game during once again during the fourth quarter and did not return. -Derrick Henry seemed to injure his shoulder in the third quarter but was able to return to the game. However, with the Titans trailing by three scores in the fourth quarter, Henry was sat down.

What's next?

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

With the loss to the Colts (6-3), the Titans (6-3) now sit in second place in the AFC South thanks to Indy's advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker. Tennessee will have an opportunity to avenge this loss when these two teams meet again in Week 12, but first a road game against the Baltimore Ravens awaits in Week 11.

