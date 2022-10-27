Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their second injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 8 matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans received a bit of good news on Thursday, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was able to get in a limited practice.

Also returning to practice this week is linebacker Zach Cunningham, who has now logged two full sessions in a row, putting him on track to return in Week 8.

On the other side of the spectrum, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver have yet to practice this week. Hopefully both will return to practice on Friday and can suit up on Sunday.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams.

Titans' injury report

Texans' injury report

