Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their first injury reports of the Week 8 ahead of their matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier in the day quarterback Ryan Tannehill met with the media and revealed he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 7. The good news is Tannehill said he is feeling better and was able to shed the walking boot.

That said, his status remains up in the air after he didn’t practice on Wednesday. If he doesn’t go on Sunday, we will see the starting debut of 2022 third-round pick and quarterback, Malik Willis.

Other players we’re keeping an eye on this week include linebacker Zach Cunningham and right guard Nate Davis, both of whom have missed multiple games in a row.

On top of those two, guys like Elijah Molden and Racey McMath are eligible to return from injured reserve, but as of right now there’s no indication that will happen this week.

Now, the injury reports:

Titans' injury report

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Texans' injury report

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire