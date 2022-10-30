Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans inactives: Week 8

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their list of inactive players ahead of their Week 8 matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill, outside linebacker Rashad Weaver and fullback Tory Carter. With Tannehill out, rookie Malik Willis will be making his first career start.

The only player whose status was still in doubt going into Sunday was defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, but the star defender will suit up, something that’s great news for an already injury-plagued defense.

We will also see the returns of right guard Nate Davis and linebacker Zach Cunningham, both of whom had missed multiple games in a row.

Now, the full list of inactives for both teams ahead of their 3:05 p.m. CDT kickoff.

Titans inactives

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

QB Ryan Tannehill

DB Joshua Kalu

DB Ugo Amadi

FB Tory Carter

OL Jordan Roos

DL Naquan Jones

OLB Rashad Weaver

Texans inactives

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire