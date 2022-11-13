Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos inactives for Week 10

The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos have released their list of inactives going into the Week 10 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

After news broke that quarterback Ryan Tannehill was expected to play (he’s active), the biggest question mark was cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was questionable.

Well, bad news: Fulton is inactive for Week 10.

On top of Fulton, Tennessee has four other defensive starters ruled out in Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker and Zach Cunningham, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Now, the full lists of inactives for both the Titans and the Broncos ahead of the noon CDT kickoff.

Titans inactives

DB Kristian Fulton

DL Jeffery Simmons

OLB Bud Dupree

S Amani Hooker

OL Jordan Roos

WR Chris Conley

Broncos inactives

