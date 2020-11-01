Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals recap: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans suffered their second straight loss and were the victims of an upset at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat Tennessee soundly in Week 8, 31-20.

Someone forgot to tell the Titans that they were supposed to play a football game on Sunday afternoon, as neither side of the ball showed up in an ugly effort.

The offense was sluggish to start the game and continued that into the second half, while the defense failed to provide much resistance and couldn’t get to Joe Burrow, even with Cincinnati missing four starters on the offensive line.

If you can stomach it, let’s take a look at everything we know from the Titans’ horrific Week 8 loss to the Bengals.