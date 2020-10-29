Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have released their injury report after hitting the practice field on Thursday, and it’s the second-to-last we’ll get ahead of their Week 8 matchup on Sunday.

Yesterday, both teams had a lengthy injury report to start the week.

The Titans had seven players who didn’t practice, five of them due to injury: outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, right tackle Dennis Kelly, cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tye Smith, and safety Dane Cruikshank.

Meanwhile, the Bengals had eight players who did not participate, but six were due to injury: running back Joe Mixon, left tackle Jonah Williams, center Trey Hopkins, right tackle Bobby Hart, safety Brandon Williams, and cornerback Darius Phillips.

Let’s see how those players are progressing on Thursday and if any new names have been added to the injury report of either team.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related