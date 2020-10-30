Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals final Week 8 injury report

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals held their final full practice of the week on Friday and have released the final version of their injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 contest.

For the Titans, we’re keeping a close eye on outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver A.J. Brown, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and right tackle Dennis Kelly, all of whom did not practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bengals had some big names not participate in practice on Thursday, including running back Joe Mixon, center Trey Hopkins, and left tackle Jonah Williams.

Let’s see if any of those players from both teams have made progress on Friday or if any of them have been ruled out or carry a designation into Sunday’s contest at Paul Brown Stadium.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related