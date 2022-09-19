Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT.

The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian Fulton and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones.

The only player who carried a designation into Monday night was rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips. However, Philips is active for the game

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis was the biggest question mark for the Bills going into this game after being a new addition to the injury report on Saturday. Davis has been ruled out.

Tennessee also announced the elevation of wide receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad. He’ll be making his debut for the Titans tonight.

Now, a look at the inactives for the Titans and Bills as they prepare to take the field on Monday night.

Titans' inactives

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

DB Kristian Fulton

RB Julius Chestnut

RB Dontrell Hilliard

OLB Derek Tuszka

OL Jamarco Jones

Bills' inactives

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

WR Gabe Davis

LB Baylon Spector

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Tim Settle

CB Cam Lewis

OL Tommy Doyle

DT Ed Oliver

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire