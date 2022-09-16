Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Friday

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their respective injury reports on Friday, the second-to-last before their Week 2 matchup on “Monday Night Football”.

The Titans saw three players upgrade their participation from Thursday, including wide receiver Kyle Philips, left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones.

On the flip side, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was downgraded from Thursday, while right guard Nate Davis was a new addition to the injury report.

Others, including cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Dontrell Hilliard, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, saw no change in their practice participation.

Meanwhile, the Bills’ injury report looks identical to the Thursday version. The most notable name on it is defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who didn’t practice once again.

Now, a full look at the injury reports for both teams before they release their final ones on Saturday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Thu. Fri. CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring DNP DNP RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring DNP DNP WR Kyle Philips Shoulder DNP LP OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP C Ben Jones NIR LP FP OL Jamarco Jones Elbow LP DNP LT Taylor Lewan Knee LP FP DB Lonnie Johnson Groin FP FP OL Dillon Radunz Neck LP LP RG Nate Davis Knee – DNP

Bills' injury report

Player Injury Thu. Fri. CB Dane Jackson Knee DNP DNP DT Ed Oliver Ankle DNP DNP DT Tim Settle Calf DNP DNP OL Tommy Doyle Foot FP FP TE Quintin Morris Hamstring FP FP

