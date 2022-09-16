Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Friday

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their respective injury reports on Friday, the second-to-last before their Week 2 matchup on “Monday Night Football”.

The Titans saw three players upgrade their participation from Thursday, including wide receiver Kyle Philips, left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones.

On the flip side, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was downgraded from Thursday, while right guard Nate Davis was a new addition to the injury report.

Others, including cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Dontrell Hilliard, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, saw no change in their practice participation.

Meanwhile, the Bills’ injury report looks identical to the Thursday version. The most notable name on it is defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who didn’t practice once again.

Now, a full look at the injury reports for both teams before they release their final ones on Saturday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player

Injury

Thu.

Fri.

CB Kristian Fulton

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

DNP

LP

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

LP

C Ben Jones

NIR

LP

FP

OL Jamarco Jones

Elbow

LP

DNP

LT Taylor Lewan

Knee

LP

FP

DB Lonnie Johnson

Groin

FP

FP

OL Dillon Radunz

Neck

LP

LP

RG Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

 

Bills' injury report

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Player

Injury

Thu.

Fri.

CB Dane Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

DT Ed Oliver

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT Tim Settle

Calf

DNP

DNP

OL Tommy Doyle

Foot

FP

FP

TE Quintin Morris

Hamstring

FP

FP

 

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

