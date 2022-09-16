Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Friday
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their respective injury reports on Friday, the second-to-last before their Week 2 matchup on “Monday Night Football”.
The Titans saw three players upgrade their participation from Thursday, including wide receiver Kyle Philips, left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones.
On the flip side, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was downgraded from Thursday, while right guard Nate Davis was a new addition to the injury report.
Others, including cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Dontrell Hilliard, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, saw no change in their practice participation.
Meanwhile, the Bills’ injury report looks identical to the Thursday version. The most notable name on it is defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who didn’t practice once again.
Now, a full look at the injury reports for both teams before they release their final ones on Saturday.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
CB Kristian Fulton
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
RB Dontrell Hilliard
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
DNP
LP
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
LP
C Ben Jones
NIR
LP
FP
OL Jamarco Jones
Elbow
LP
DNP
LT Taylor Lewan
Knee
LP
FP
DB Lonnie Johnson
Groin
FP
FP
OL Dillon Radunz
Neck
LP
LP
RG Nate Davis
Knee
–
DNP
Bills' injury report
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
CB Dane Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
DT Ed Oliver
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT Tim Settle
Calf
DNP
DNP
OL Tommy Doyle
Foot
FP
FP
TE Quintin Morris
Hamstring
FP
FP
