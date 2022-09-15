Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Thursday

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Players such as wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard were not spotted during the open portion of practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, center Ben Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan worked on their own off to the side, and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz were sporting yellow contact jerseys.

For the Bills, a pair of defensive linemen did not practice, including Ed Oliver and Tim Settle. Oliver did not take part in practice on Thursday, either, so he trending in the wrong direction for Monday night.

Now, let’s take a look at the full injury reports for both teams and see what kind of injuries the aforementioned players are dealing with, as well as what level of participation they had on Thursday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Player

Injury

Thursday

CB Kristian Fulton

Hamstring

DNP

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hamstring

DNP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

DNP

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

C Ben Jones

NIR

LP

OL Jamarco Jones

Elbow

LP

LT Taylor Lewan

Knee

LP

DB Lonnie Johnson

Groin

FP

OL Dillon Radunz

Neck

LP

 

Bills' injury report

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Player

Injury

Thursday

CB Dane Jackson

Knee

DNP

DT Ed Oliver

Ankle

DNP

DT Tim Settle

Calf

DNP

OL Tommy Doyle

Foot

FP

TE Quintin Morris

Hamstring

FP

 

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

