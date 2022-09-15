Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
Players such as wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard were not spotted during the open portion of practice on Thursday.
Meanwhile, center Ben Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan worked on their own off to the side, and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz were sporting yellow contact jerseys.
For the Bills, a pair of defensive linemen did not practice, including Ed Oliver and Tim Settle. Oliver did not take part in practice on Thursday, either, so he trending in the wrong direction for Monday night.
Now, let’s take a look at the full injury reports for both teams and see what kind of injuries the aforementioned players are dealing with, as well as what level of participation they had on Thursday.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski
Player
Injury
Thursday
CB Kristian Fulton
Hamstring
DNP
RB Dontrell Hilliard
Hamstring
DNP
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
DNP
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
C Ben Jones
NIR
LP
OL Jamarco Jones
Elbow
LP
LT Taylor Lewan
Knee
LP
DB Lonnie Johnson
Groin
FP
OL Dillon Radunz
Neck
LP
Bills' injury report
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex
Player
Injury
Thursday
CB Dane Jackson
Knee
DNP
DT Ed Oliver
Ankle
DNP
DT Tim Settle
Calf
DNP
OL Tommy Doyle
Foot
FP
TE Quintin Morris
Hamstring
FP