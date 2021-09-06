Tennessee Titans vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tennessee Titans vs Arizona Cardinals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: CBS

Tennessee (0-0) vs Arizona (0-0) Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The defense should start to work a whole lot better.

The weapons are there for Kyler Murray to work with – he might have his best receiving corps yet in his young career – but it’s the other side that needed a boost, and it got one.

The pressure should be there and the run defense got an infusion of talent – welcome to the linebacking corps, Zaven Colins – with everything loaded up to stop 22.

Arizona would love nothing more than to get into a shootout and rely on Murray to get it done, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Titans are still going to pound away. Until Arizona really does prove it can stop a ground attack – it had a rough time late in the year, highlighted by a hammering by San Francisco – Derrick Henry will start getting the ball right away.

Arizona will want to go fast, and that’s fine. Tennessee should dominate the tempo and the time of possession battle.

Duh – of course the Titans are going to give their star the work, but there should be more explosion and more balance with the addition of …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Julio Jones, Tennessee

Just how much will he be a part of the gameplan out of the gate? He doesn’t have to be the No. 1 guy – and he won’t be next to AJ Brown – and he’s not the star of the show, but he’ll get his shot to grow into an elite No. 2 deep threat. He’ll get plenty of chances to take over the game.

What’s Going To Happen

The Tennessee defense is going to need a while.

There are some nice new parts, but the secondary will struggle with DeAndre Hopkins and AJ Brown, Murray will spread the ball around enough to matter, and the Cardinals will come up with the pop in key situation the Titans will be missing.

Tennessee Titans vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line

Arizona 30, Tennessee 27

Tennessee -3, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

