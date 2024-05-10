Tennessee Titans make undrafted free-agent signings official

The Tennessee Titans are set to begin their 2024 rookie minicamp on Friday. The three-day event, which runs from May 10-12, will feature Tennessee’s 2024 NFL Draft class and undrafted free-agent signings, among others.

Reports had the Titans signing several UDFAs in the wake of the 2024 NFL draft, but those signings were not made official until Friday morning.

Here’s the full list of 16 UDFAs, per the Titans:

RB Dillon Johnson, Washington

RB Jamari Small, Tennessee

WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State

WR Sam Schnee, Northern Iowa

TE David Martin-Robinson, Temple

TE Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Tennessee

TE Steven Stilianos, Iowa

OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan

OL Cole Spencer, Texas Tech

OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

DE Khalid Duke, Kansas State

DT Isaiah Iton, Rutgers

CB Rod Gattison, Western Carolina

DB Robert Javier, Towson

S Keaton Ellis, Penn State

K Brayden Narveson, NC State

Of those 16 players, the only two we didn’t have in our tracker were the wide receivers, Bryce Oliver and Sam Schnee.

On top of the draft picks and UDFAs, the Titans will host tryout players and non-rookie participants at the minicamp, although the team didn’t release an official list of those players yet.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire