Tennessee Titans make undrafted free-agent signings official
The Tennessee Titans are set to begin their 2024 rookie minicamp on Friday. The three-day event, which runs from May 10-12, will feature Tennessee’s 2024 NFL Draft class and undrafted free-agent signings, among others.
Reports had the Titans signing several UDFAs in the wake of the 2024 NFL draft, but those signings were not made official until Friday morning.
Here’s the full list of 16 UDFAs, per the Titans:
RB Dillon Johnson, Washington
RB Jamari Small, Tennessee
WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State
WR Sam Schnee, Northern Iowa
TE David Martin-Robinson, Temple
TE Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Tennessee
TE Steven Stilianos, Iowa
OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan
OL Cole Spencer, Texas Tech
OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
DE Khalid Duke, Kansas State
DT Isaiah Iton, Rutgers
CB Rod Gattison, Western Carolina
DB Robert Javier, Towson
S Keaton Ellis, Penn State
K Brayden Narveson, NC State
Of those 16 players, the only two we didn’t have in our tracker were the wide receivers, Bryce Oliver and Sam Schnee.
On top of the draft picks and UDFAs, the Titans will host tryout players and non-rookie participants at the minicamp, although the team didn’t release an official list of those players yet.