Tennessee Titans undrafted defensive rookies rookies are proving their worth in all phases

For a team that didn't pick a defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans sure have a lot of rookie defenders to be excited about.

Undrafted rookies were the story of the day for the Titans' defense in their preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The Titans' 11 newcomers combined to log more than half of the team's tackles (31 of 60), as well as two sacks and four pass breakups. It came on a day when the Titans' veteran contributors didn't play, but the fact that these rookies are proving they can make plays is only going to make it harder for Mike Vrabel and the Titans' coaches come cut day Aug. 29 when the roster has to constrict from 90 to 53.

The rookies thrived in all three levels. Defensive end Caleb Murphy was dominant, logging two sacks to bring his preseason total to three. Linebacker Otis Reese made three tackles and a diving play to break up a pass. And defensive backs Tyreque Jones and Armani Marsh led the squad in tackles while fellow DBs Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall and Matthew Jackson made their presences felt in the pass game and on special teams.

The path from undrafted free agent to a roster spot isn't easy, but the Titans have had plenty of defenders make it happen. Jack Gibbens, Tre Avery and Teair Tart are a few recent examples. With so many rookies playing well, the roster spots will be scarce. But scarcity doesn't necessarily mean animosity.

"Honestly, in my opinion, I don’t look at it like we’re all competing against each other," Jones said. "Essentially I kind of treat it like we’re all trying to help each other get better. Whoever’s out there making plays and doing stuff like that, you just cheer each other on. At this point right now, we are still a team."

One of the more impressive aspects about this class of undrafted rookies is they don't exactly come from high pedigree schools. Murphy went to Division II Ferris State. Kendall played at Division III Baldwin Wallace. Jackson and defensive end TK McLendon came from Eastern Kentucky in the FCS. Garror, Jones and Marsh came from comparatively-small FBS programs Louisiana, Boise State and Washington State.

But Murphy isn't surprised by how smooth the transitions have been. Murphy won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's best defensive end last year, becoming the first non-Division I player to do so. He wasn't in the NFL, but it's not like he's making the jump from a middle school flag football league.

"I think people think when we play Division II people always think the competition level is down," Murphy said. "The game speed is different and stuff like that. But you’ve got to remember that we won two national championships in a beautiful way. I think our talent level was there. I think I was competing at practice. Big dudes just coming out here and competing to do the same thing."

After Saturday's game, Vrabel was complimentary of a few of his rookies. He likes Murphy's attitude and pass rush prowess and appreciates how he's tried to find a role on special teams. He thought Kendall showed up as a quality special teams contributor. He lauded Garror and Marsh for their abilities to play inside and outside in the secondary.

The reality is, with the exception of a few early round picks, most rookies aren't going to make teams because they'll be expected to contribute on offense or defense right away. Rookies, especially undrafted ones, have to exhibit traits that'll be able to help a team that already has a Kevin Byard at safety or a Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle.

They have to cover kicks. They have to block on returns. More than anything, they have to tackle.

"I feel like we gave good effort and flew around," Jones said Saturday night. "I didn’t know the three top tacklers were DBs, but that just goes to show the effort that we have as a group and how much we emphasize getting to the football."

