Tennessee Titans training camp observations: DeAndre Hopkins shows his skills on Day 1

Even in limited exposure, DeAndre Hopkins still looks the part.

The Tennessee Titans held their first full-team practice of training camp Wednesday, putting Hopkins alongside his teammates for the first time since signing with the team Monday. Hopkins didn't participate in the whole practice — he was off the field before the final 11-on-11 periods — but he flashed the skills that have made him one of the NFL's top receivers over the last decade while he was out there.

Most notably, Hopkins made an impressive contested catch in a 7-on-7 drill, withstanding contact from cornerback Kristian Fulton to haul in the play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted him multiple times in that drill, showing the confidence to throw to him in tight windows even as their relationship is new.

"Obviously it's exciting to have him on board," Tannehill said. "I've been a fan of his for a long time and admired his game for a long time. So to be able to come out and put some work in here on the first day, I was excited. It was a good start for us. We've got a long way to go, but we're starting to build that relationship from Day 1."

Hopkins wasn't the only pass catcher who impressed in tight spaces. Second-year receiver Treylon Burks made a nice contested catch of his own on an out route against cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Second-year tight end Chig Okonkwo made a juggling circus catch on a deep ball lobbed his way by rookie quarterback Will Levis, barely plucking the ball out of the air from his back before it grazed the ground.

Here are more observations The Tennessean gleaned from the Titans' first training camp practice:

Second-year offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere didn't take any first- or second-team reps in team drills. Petit-Frere started 16 games as a rookie but will be suspended the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy. Veteran Jamarco Jones took reps at right tackle in his place and mostly played well, though he was knocked backward by edge defender Harold Landry on one run play in a team drill. Rookies Jaelyn Duncan and John Ojukwu also took tackle reps in team drills.

Young quarterbacks Malik Willis and Levis both had good days, especially in 7-on-7 drills where both were perfect completing passes. Willis was 4-for-4 in the drill, highlighted by a good pass squeezed into a tight window to slot receiver Kyle Philips. Levis was 3-for-3 and mostly took checkdown routes where he could, showing an aptitude for cycling through his progressions and finding the safe, open throw. Willis was a little less successful in full team activities, where he rushed one errant throw on an out route that fell safely out of bounds. But both looked markedly better than they did during OTAs and minicamp, as Willis continues to show off the "glaring improvements" Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he's made this offseason and Levis competes to take more second-team reps behind Tannehill.

Edge defender Arden Key made a couple of impressive plays as a pass rusher. He beat tackle Andre Dillard with his speed on at least two occasions on plays that could've been sacks had the practice been full-contact. Vrabel revealed Wednesday that Key was one of six offseason award winners for players who do the most to help themselves and the team get better, alongside defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, linebacker Jack Gibbens, tight end Thomas Odukoya, lineman Corey Levin and Tannehill.

One of the best defensive plays of the day belonged to second-year linebacker Chance Campbell, who charged into the backfield and batted away a Willis pass before it could reach the line of scrimmage. Campbell missed his entire rookie season because of a knee injury sustained during camp but is practicing without an injury designation in training camp, a big step toward competing in an inside linebacker room full of new players. Of the seven players in the room, only two played in a game for the Titans last year, only combining to start eight games.

Kickers Trey Wolff and Caleb Shudak were both 5-for-5 in team field goal drills. Each connected on kicks from 33, 36, 41, 44 and 46 yards. Shudak kicked in one game for the Titans last year, making three of his four field goal attempts and booting four touchbacks on five kickoffs. Wolff is an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech who was 21-for-25 on field goal tries last season.

