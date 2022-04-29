Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles for pair of draft picks, draft Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
A.J. Brown is headed to Philadelphia.
The Tennessee Titans traded their star wide receiver to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night for a pair of draft picks. The Titans received Philadelphia’s selections at Nos. 18 and 102 overall in the exchange.
Brown got paid in the move, too. The Eagles reached a four-year, $100 million extension with their new wide receiver, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That deal includes $57 million in guaranteed money.
Brown, 24, had 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, his third with the Titans. He played in 13 games last season due to a chest injury. He was set to enter the final year of his four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal this fall.
Alongside Devonta Smith and quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, Brown should have no trouble shining in a new offense.
Tennessee didn’t waste any time replacing Brown, either. The Titans used their new draft pick to take Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Burks is coming off a career-best season with the Razorbacks where he racked up 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while helping them to a 9-4 record and an Outback Bowl win.
The trade seemed to catch at least a few Titans off guard, including defensive end Jeffery Simmons.
Burks is capable of being a top receiver for the Titans this fall, and he's a much cheaper option for them instead of trying to reach an extension with Brown.