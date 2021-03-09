Breaking News:

Dak Prescott reaches deal with Cowboys on contract extension

Report: Titans trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins after rough rookie season

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
Isaiah Wilson wanted out of Tennessee.

Now, he’s got his wish.

The Titans reached a deal to send Wilson to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The two teams swapped a pair of future draft picks in the deal, too.

Wilson tweeted he was ‘done’ with Titans

Wilson’s time in Tennessee didn’t go too well.

Wilson, who the Titans took with the No. 29 overall pick in last year’s draft, played just four snaps all season. He was suspended for a game in December, and then placed on the Reserve Non-Football Illness list with four games left in the regular season.

The former Georgia standout was arrested in September just two days before the Titans’ season-opener on suspicion of driving under the influence, and even received a trespass warning after allegedly attending a party at Tennessee State University during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He landed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list twice, too.

General manager Jon Robinson didn’t hold back when talking about the player they thought would start on their offensive line last month, either.

“The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated,” Robinson said in February. “He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That’s on him.”

A week later, Wilson made his decision clear.

“I’m done with football as a Titan… No further comments,” he tweeted.

That post lasted just 30 minutes before it was deleted.

While his rookie season didn’t go as planned, to put it nicely, he now gets a fresh start in Miami. Whether he takes advantage of that, however, remains to be seen.

