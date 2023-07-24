Tennessee Titans will throw it back to Houston Oilers twice in ’23
These throwbacks will bring back some memorable and beloved looks.
The Tennessee Titans are going back to their days in Houston for a couple of games in 2023.
Yep, the great Houston Oilers duds will make appearances.
Oil Derrick pic.twitter.com/b1bXPJiQYF
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 24, 2023
Luv Ya Blue! 💙 pic.twitter.com/eR9BpvAIqx
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 24, 2023
Tannehill rockin' the Oiler blue pic.twitter.com/PdPE0pml3l
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 24, 2023
First look at @GrindSimmons94 in an Oilers uni 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xji4DN7JYS
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 24, 2023
If you want to get in on the fun, click here.
The games that will feature these cool threads have not been revealed … yet.