Tennessee Titans should target G Pat Elflein, CB DeAndre Baker

There’s a pair of players who have become available in recent days that the Tennessee Titans should have their sights set on for depth purposes: cornerback DeAndre Baker and guard Pat Elflein.

Baker, who recently had criminal charges against him dropped in what is one of the most bizarre stories you will ever read about, is currently a free agent after the New York Giants released him back in September.

Baker did not play to the level you’d expect out of a first-round pick in 2019, but he is still only 23 years old and could provide some depth for a Tennessee secondary that could certainly use it, especially with the statuses of cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Kristian Fulton still up in the air.

Elflein, who was recently activated off IR only to be cut by the Minnesota Vikings one day later, will be available on waivers and would provide an upgrade in terms of depth at both guard and center if the Titans can put in a successful claim.

The need for more depth upfront comes from the fact that Rodger Saffold suffered an ankle injury in Week 10, leaving his status for Week 11 up in the air. He has also dealt with a shoulder injury this season.

If Saffold is forced to miss an extended amount of time, the Titans would have to deploy Jamil Douglas in his place, and we’ve all seen enough of Douglas to know how that will go.

In limited action this season, Douglas has posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 43.7 after notching a 59.0 in 2019. Elflein, who has played in just one game this season, has an overall mark of 60.0, but also posted a respectable 64.7 in 15 games in 2019.

Securing more depth for the left side becomes even more important when you consider that left tackle Taylor Lewan is already out for the season, leaving extra pressure on Ty Sambrailo to help Douglas if Saffold is out.

