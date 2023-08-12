Tennessee Titans stock watch: 5 players who improved odds of making 53-man roster

CHICAGO — The Tennessee Titans might have lost their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, but that doesn't mean there weren't some winners.

With one game in the books, the Titans clearly still have a number of roster spots to be claimed. On Saturday, some began marking a clearer path to getting on the 53-man roster via special teams, big plays on offense, impressive moments on defense and in some cases, a noticeable gap when a player wasn't on the field.

Here are five Titans who improved their chances when cut day comes on Aug. 29.

RB Julius Chestnut

Chestnut was the Titans' leading rusher Saturday, carrying seven times for 46 yards. He also caught two passes for 15 yards and was able to show off his shiftiness despite his 228-pound frame by breaking free for a game-long 26-yard run.

Put simply, he outperformed second-year back Hassan Haskins. After Jonathan Ward left with a knee injury late in the second quarter, Chestnut got plenty of late-game action. The battle among Ward, Haskins and Chestnut for one or two roster spots will be close, but Chestnut looked the best of the three Saturday.

Defensive back Eric Garror

An undrafted rookie out of Louisiana, Garror made his presence felt on defense and special teams. He had four tackles, with two tackles for loss, from his cornerback spot and set up a late-game comeback bid with a 17-yard punt return in the fourth quarter.

There's a bit of a logjam in the secondary with so many unproven players competing for second-string spots. But if Garror continues to prove he's a solid tackler who can contribute on special teams, he'll stay in that logjam for a long while.

Safety Mike Brown

Similar reasoning here. Brown made two tackles from his safety spot and provided the pop to force a muffed punt early in the second quarter. The Titans aren't particularly deep at safety behind veterans Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker, so Brown's ability to contribute in multiple phases helps his case.

Linebacker Chance Campbell

This is a tough one to read. Campbell played a lot more Saturday than fellow young linebacker Monty Rice, so it's difficult to know if that was because the Titans wanted Campbell to get the exposure or because they didn't want Rice to risk injury.

Nevertheless, in his first game since suffering the knee injury that made him miss his entire rookie season, Campbell played well enough to log three tackles in the first half, the most of any Titans linebacker before the reserves started coming in.

Among Azeez Al-Shaair, Rice, Jack Gibbens, Luke Gifford and Ben Niemann, the Titans have a lot of linebackers with more experience than Campbell. But if Campbell was playing ahead of Gifford and Niemann, he likely figures near the front of the line.

Tight end Trevon Wesco

This is a strange one, because Wesco didn't play Saturday. That in itself raises eyebrows. Starting tight end Chig Okonkwo didn't dress. Neither did former XFL standout Alize Mack, who is dealing with an injury. The Titans were light on tight ends available and still chose not to play Wesco, the free agent signing and four-year NFL veteran.

It's another guess as to which tight ends the Titans are going to keep, and just how many of them. But if Wesco is already in the resting group, that's probably a good sign for him. Especially because the rest of the tight ends didn't do all that much Saturday to dislodge him.

