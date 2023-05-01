Tennessee Titans still have 2nd-best odds to win AFC South in post-NFL Draft odds
The post-NFL Draft odds have the Tennessee Titans as the team with the second-best chance to win the AFC South.
Jacksonville is the -160 favorites, according to BetMGM, with the Titans at +350. The Colts and Texans, who drafted quarterbacks in the top 4 picks last week, are +550 and +800 to win the division respectively.
The Titans, Colts and Texans comprise the bottom three teams in the AFC champion odds, and only the Colts, Texans, Buccaneers and Cardinals have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Titans.
Here are the full odds, via BetMGM as of Monday afternoon:
AFC South winner odds
Jacksonville Jaguars -160
Tennessee Titans +350
Indianapolis Colts +550
Houston Texans +800
AFC champion odds
Kansas City Chiefs +350
Buffalo Bills +500
Cincinnati Bengals +500
New York Jets +800
Baltimore Ravens +1000
Jacksonville Jaguars +1400
Cleveland Browns +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +1600
Miami Dolphins +1800
Denver Broncos +2200
New England Patriots +2800
Las Vegas Raiders +3500
Pittsburgh Steelers +3500
Tennessee Titans +4000
Indianapolis Colts +6000
Houston Texans +6600
Super Bowl champion odds
Kansas City Chiefs +650
Philadelphia Eagles +700
Buffalo Bills +900
Cincinnati Bengals +900
San Francisco 49ers +900
New York Jets +1400
Dallas Cowboys +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Detroit Lions +2000
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800
Cleveland Browns +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Miami Dolphins +3000
Denver Broncos +4000
New Orleans Saints +4000
Seattle Seahawks +4000
Carolina Panthers +5000
Chicago Bears +5000
Green Bay Packers +5000
Minnesota Vikings +5000
New England Patriots +5000
New York Giants +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +6000
Atlanta Falcons +6600
Las Vegas Raiders +6600
Los Angeles Rams +6600
Washington Commanders +6600
Tennessee Titans +8000
Indianapolis Colts +10000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +10000
Houston Texans +12500
Arizona Cardinals +20000
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans still 2nd-best odds to win AFC South post-NFL Draft